 

PRESS RELEASE NACON APPRISES PARTNERS THAT THE SINKING CITY RETURNS TO STORES

Lesquin, 5 January 2021 - A dispute between NACON and Frogwares on the interpretation of the publishing contract for the video game "The Sinking City" is still pending before the French courts for several months. For the sake of transparency, Nacon wishes to inform its partners and customers that a first enforceable decision was rendered by the Paris Court of Appeal on October 28, 2020.

The Court ruled that Frogwares had terminated the contract in a "manifestly unlawful" manner and, as a result, ordered, as a "precautionary measure, the continuation of the contract (...) until its term or until a decision is made on the breach of this contract and ordered Frogwares Ireland to refrain from any action on the breach of this contract and ordered Frogwares Ireland to refrain from any action that impedes this continuation (...)".

Confirmed in its expectations by this decision and regardless of the time needed to resolve this dispute definitively, NACON is continuing its action in defense of its rights and has proceeded with the execution of this court decision by asking platforms and sites to put The Sinking City game back online so that no one is held hostage to this situation. It is however specified that insofar as some of the game's online stakes depend on the goodwill of Frogwares to perform, their absence cannot be attributed to NACON.

As of today, The Sinking City is available again for sale on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One. The game will return on Steam (PC) and PlayStation Store (PS4) at a later date.

* * *

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 9 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market and enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages. https://corporate.nacongaming.com/

Company listed on Euronext Paris, compartment B | ISIN : FR0013482791 ; Reuters : NACON.PA ; Bloomberg : NACON:FP | HEADCOUNT: Close to 550 employees.

 

