 

La Française de l'Energie Geographical Extension of the Désiree Concession in Hauts-de-france

La Française de l'Energie (Paris:LFDE) (Euronext: LFDE - ISIN: FR0013030152), leader in industrial ecology, has just obtained from the French State the extension of its Désirée concession on the eastern part of the mining basin of Hauts de France.

A concession area multiplied by 4

By decree dated December 24, 2020, the perimeter of the concession, owned by Gazonor, a wholly owned subsidiary of La Francaise de l'Energie, was extended over an additional area of ​​198.87 square kilometers to reach 266.88 kilometers square kms. The extension of the concession is granted for the duration of its validity, i.e. until 23 December 2042.

La Francaise de l'Energie therefore now holds all the exclusive rights for the development of abandoned mine methane in the Hauts de France region

Significant potential for additional gas reserves

This area contains large volumes of gas present in the former mining galleries as confirmed during the test campaigns previously carried out on this so-called Valenciennois perimeter.

LFDE will therefore focus on certifying these gas volumes with the next certification of reserves expected for the first half of 2021, while preparing the set up for future production sites to monetizer this energy in the form of gas, green electricity and heat.

This “local production for local consumption” model, already successfully established by LFDE since 2017 on several sites in France and Wallonia, is a very competitive ecological and economic solution.

Julien Moulin, Chairman of La Française de l'Energie, said: “We are delighted with the confidence the French State has placed once again in our group with the granting of the extension of the Desirée concession. The establishment of local loop for recovering and monetizing the abandoned mine methane to prevent this fatal gas going to the atmosphere is our speciality. And this efficient solution is at the heart of efforts to reduce the region's carbon footprint. The results of the initial tests and surveys carried out since 2017 in the area awarded as part of the extension of the concession are particularly satisfactory and allow us to anticipate major developments in this part of the Hauts-de-France region ".

