 

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT) announced today that it expects to issue fourth quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. It will hold a conference call from 4:00-5:15 p.m. CST on the same day to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions from the investment community. To participate in the call, please dial 1-833-397-0851 (domestic) or 516-575-8759 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and provide the following conference ID: 2070198.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in Item 1A of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report filed on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2020. J.B. Hunt assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to the extent the company becomes aware they will not be achieved for any reason.

About J.B. Hunt
 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., an S&P 500 company, provides innovative supply chain solutions for a variety of customers throughout North America. Utilizing an integrated, multimodal approach, the company applies technology-driven methods to create the best solution for each customer, adding efficiency, flexibility, and value to their operations. J.B. Hunt services include intermodal, dedicated, refrigerated, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, single source, final mile, and more. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. stock trades on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol JBHT and is a component of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of JBHT. For more information, visit www.jbhunt.com.

