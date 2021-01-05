 

ProVen VCT plc Statement re Offer for Subscription - Additional Shares for Early Applications

ProVen VCT plc

5 January 2021

Statement re Offer for Subscription – Additional Shares for Early Applications

ProVen VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Offer for Subscription which opened on 3 December 2020 (the "Offer") has seen a strong level of demand and that the first £5 million in gross applications, the level at which applicants who submit valid applications under the Offer will benefit from additional shares, has been received.

Applicants for whom valid application forms were, or are, received by or on behalf of the Company after the first £5 million of gross applications were received will not benefit from additional shares in the Company under the Offer.

The Offer will close not later than 5.00pm on 31 March 2021 in respect of the 2020/2021 Offer and not later than 5.00pm on 30 April 2021 in respect of the 2021/2022 Offer, or as soon as the Offer is fully subscribed. The Directors of the Company may decide to extend the 2021/2022 Offer at their absolute discretion to a date no later than 19 November 2021.

New Ordinary Shares will be allotted and issued in respect of valid applications received for the 2020/2021 Offer on dates prior to 5 April 2021 on which the Directors decide, and for the 2021/2022 Offer on dates after 5 April 2021 and prior to the close of the Offer on which the Directors decide.

For further information please contact Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP 

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820

- End


