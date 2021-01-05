 

CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 18:15  |  76   |   |   

Europe's Largest Digital Asset Manager Crosses $2.9B in AUM as Investors Flock to Bitcoin Amidst Rally

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares ("the Company"), Europe's leading digital asset investment firm, is proud to announce that the Company's XBT Provider line of exchange traded products reached record trading volumes on Monday, January 4, 2021.

With more than €162M ($202M) in XBT certificates changing hands tradedon the market's first day of trading in 2021, CoinShares had the highest volume traded in any European listed crypto ETP. XBT Provider is a Swedish-based issuer of exchange traded products listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB - part of Nasdaq Inc - and is wholly owned by the CoinShares Group.

Bitcoin markets have seen a surge in activity demonstrated by Bitcoin crossing $30,000 on January 2, 2021 and its continued rally, hitting highs of $34,500. Over the past seven years CoinShares has set the standard for trust and transparency provided to investors, putting the Company in a unique position to bridge the gap between institutional investors and digital assets.

"We are seeing an unprecedented volume of interest in Bitcoin from institutional investors," said Frank Spiteri, CoinShares' Chief Revenue Officer. "As wealth managers, private banks and European institutions look to add Bitcoin to their portfolios, our ETPs are the logical choice. With over seven years of experience in the marketplace, CoinShares is the one of the world's leading digital asset firms with unparalleled experience and expertise."

Since listing in 2015, XBT Provider has achieved a number of milestones:

  • December 2017: XBT Provider crossed $1B in AUM for the first time.
  • January 2018: XBT Provider reached $182M in daily turnover, with average daily volume of $85.5M.
  • March 2019: CoinShares' XBT Provider was named Europe's most Innovative ETP Provider.
  • November 2020: XBT Provider surpassed $2B in AUM.
  • January 4, 2021: XBT Provider reached $202M in daily turnover and $2.9B in AUM.

Chief Executive Officer at CoinShares, Jean-Marie Mognetti, added, "The narrative shift around Bitcoin over the last six months has been profound. Investors used to consider it a risk to allocate to bitcoin. Now it's a risk not to allocate to Bitcoin. As more investors look to Bitcoin as a viable investment option, our XBT Provider products continue to offer exposure to Bitcoin via traditional brokerage accounts across Europe, making it easy for investors of all types to gain exposure to Bitcoin without the premium associated with other products in the market or the risk of trading and securing your own assets."

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Mucke aus der "guten alten Zeit"! Evergreens a Go-Go & Oldies but Goldies!!!

Diskussion: COVID Impfung (eigene Erfahrungen)


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CoinShares XBT Provider ETPs Reach Record Trading Volumes Europe's Largest Digital Asset Manager Crosses $2.9B in AUM as Investors Flock to Bitcoin Amidst Rally SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CoinShares ("the Company"), Europe's leading digital asset investment firm, is proud to …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qiwi plc and Certain Officers - ...
Nickel Rock Resources Announces Preparation for 2021 Exploration Season
vivo Announces Comprehensive Developer Platform Upgrades at VDC 2020
Iridium Edge Solar Provides Upgraded Capabilities for Satellite IoT Tracking and Asset Management
Angell appoints PURPLE to handle communications in the UK & Europe
Mammazentrum Hamburg selects DigniCap Delta for upgraded scalp cooling therapy
Kanazawa University research: Master designers: Architects of the brain revealed
Mobile Ad Platform Mintegral Receives ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management
Electronic Shelf Label Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2.40 Billion by 2027 at CAGR 15.9% - ...
Titel
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
The Real Reason Big Tech Dominated The Market In 2020
The World's First New Year's Eve Party in the Metaverse
Novel Approaches are Required to Satisfy Demand for Comprehensive Cybersecurity
RedHill Biopharma Announces Positive Top-Line Safety and Efficacy Data from Phase 2 COVID-19 Study ...
Smart Cities Pivot to Water, Reports IDTechEx
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
SDRL - Seadrill Announces Forbearance Agreement
BigBrainBank disrupts financial brokerage trading ecosystem with digital bank initiative
Talkpool completes the sale of its IoT network to Netmore and ensures national coverage for its ...
Titel
Technology Answers Call for Greater Public Safety, Crime Prevention
The Public Health Crisis Has Supercharged the Telehealth Industry
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
ZeroAvia secures £12.3m UK Government grant to bring 19-seat hydrogen-electric aviation powertrain ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Advancing Technology Helps Propel Cybersecurity to New Heights
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Wall Street Is Banking Billions On The Food Delivery Boom
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Augmented Reality is Creating Sizable $198 Billion Investment Opportunity
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods