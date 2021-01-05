 

asknet Solutions AG entered discussions with strategic partner

January 5, 2021, Karlsruhe - asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) herewith announces that it entered discussions with a strategic investor regarding a potential business partnership and an equity participation. As part of the strategic partnership, the investor would market and sell its products and technologies through asknet's distribution channels in the European markets. As part of the strategic long-term partnership, the investor might acquire up to 20% ownership interest in asknet Solutions AG from the existing shareholders.

