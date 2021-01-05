DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Investment asknet Solutions AG entered discussions with strategic partner 05-Jan-2021 / 18:29 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

January 5, 2021, Karlsruhe - asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) herewith announces that it entered discussions with a strategic investor regarding a potential business partnership and an equity participation. As part of the strategic partnership, the investor would market and sell its products and technologies through asknet's distribution channels in the European markets. As part of the strategic long-term partnership, the investor might acquire up to 20% ownership interest in asknet Solutions AG from the existing shareholders.

