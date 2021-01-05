DGAP-Adhoc asknet Solutions AG entered discussions with strategic partner
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: asknet Solutions AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Investment
asknet Solutions AG entered discussions with strategic partner
January 5, 2021, Karlsruhe - asknet Solutions AG (Ticker symbol: ASKN, ISIN: DE000A2E3707, WKN: A2E370) herewith announces that it entered discussions with a strategic investor regarding a potential business partnership and an equity participation. As part of the strategic partnership, the investor would market and sell its products and technologies through asknet's distribution channels in the European markets. As part of the strategic long-term partnership, the investor might acquire up to 20% ownership interest in asknet Solutions AG from the existing shareholders.
Contact
Magda Gajny
+49(0)721/96458-6116
investors@asknet.com
https://asknet-solutions.com/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|asknet Solutions AG
|Vincenz-Priessnitz-Str. 3
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 / 964 58-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 / 964 58-99
|E-mail:
|investors@asknet.com
|Internet:
|asknet-solutions.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E3707
|WKN:
|A2E370
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1158680
|
1158680 05-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
|
