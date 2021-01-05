 

Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce entry into the hemp infused Covid-19 sanitizer market with our new brand reseller product called Hempster19.com

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 18:44  |  82   |   |   

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce entry into the hemp Infused Covid-19 sanitizing market with our brand new product called Hempster19.com. The Company stated, “We are so excited about our entry into this new sector of the economy. As we stated in our 10K, the Company believes the Covid-19 aggression will continue into 2021. We should be well capitalized for this new venture.

Patrick J. Jensen, our Director, commented, “I had a vision today. Today, we created a DREAM…and with the stroke of a pen, ACCR owns,

https://www.hempster19.com.”

Patrick continued, “Hempster19.com will become a fully owned subsidiary of ACCR. We will offer this product for sale on our website soon. This marks the first day into the hemp infused sanitizing market.” He continued on by stating, “This is all so brand new. We are creating a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed under ACCR in order to help us reach our goals. We plan to sell a product into this market.” He further commented, “WOWSA! The research on the cannabis plant and its cousin, the hemp plant, are amazing in their fight against Covid-19.”

Patrick cited the following research on this new and exciting potential. “We are in the initial stages of study into this market. We have found several reseller agreements that offer potential into this new sector. We are very pleased with how the FDA.GOV does not answer the question efficiently in the updated Q&A portion of their website. It gives us hope.”

Q. Is hand sanitizer effective against COVID-19?
A. The best way to prevent the spread of infections and decrease the risk of getting sick is by washing your hands with plain soap and water, advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is essential, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. If soap and water are not available, CDC recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Seite 1 von 3
Access-Power Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce entry into the hemp infused Covid-19 sanitizer market with our new brand reseller product called Hempster19.com GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce entry into the hemp Infused Covid-19 sanitizing market with our brand …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Genmab Announces Phase 3 Trial of Tisotumab Vedotin in Recurrent or Metastatic Cervical Cancer
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group
CLC Producing Winterized Cannabis Oil in Commercial Quantities, Characterized by a Unique Terpene ...
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Liquidity contract half-yearly report as of Dec 31, 2020
Titel
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
FDA Accepts Protocol for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
31.12.20
Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce that we formally reported our past CEO with financial Crimes against the Company to the SEC; and is also pleased to announce the completion of our 10K for 2020, which will be filed on January 4, 2021
28.12.20
Access-Power & Co., Inc. affirms commitment to go PINK CURRENT with OTC Markets on January 24, 2021
21.12.20
Access-Power & Co., Inc. projects 2020 Year End Cash on Hand balance of over $30,000.00 and continued ZERO LONG TERM DEBT going into 2021