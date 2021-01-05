Access-Power & Co., Inc. is pleased to announce entry into the hemp infused Covid-19 sanitizer market with our new brand reseller product called Hempster19.com

GRAND HAVEN, Mich., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Access-Power & Co., Inc., (“ACCR or the Company”), a Grand Haven based diversified holding Company is pleased to announce entry into the hemp Infused Covid-19 sanitizing market with our brand new product called Hempster19.com. The Company stated, “We are so excited about our entry into this new sector of the economy. As we stated in our 10K, the Company believes the Covid-19 aggression will continue into 2021. We should be well capitalized for this new venture.

https://www.hempster19.com.”

Patrick continued, “Hempster19.com will become a fully owned subsidiary of ACCR. We will offer this product for sale on our website soon. This marks the first day into the hemp infused sanitizing market.” He continued on by stating, “This is all so brand new. We are creating a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, formed under ACCR in order to help us reach our goals. We plan to sell a product into this market.” He further commented, “WOWSA! The research on the cannabis plant and its cousin, the hemp plant, are amazing in their fight against Covid-19.”

Patrick cited the following research on this new and exciting potential. “We are in the initial stages of study into this market. We have found several reseller agreements that offer potential into this new sector. We are very pleased with how the FDA.GOV does not answer the question efficiently in the updated Q&A portion of their website. It gives us hope.”

Q. Is hand sanitizer effective against COVID-19?

A. The best way to prevent the spread of infections and decrease the risk of getting sick is by washing your hands with plain soap and water, advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds is essential, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after coughing, sneezing, or blowing one’s nose. If soap and water are not available, CDC recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.