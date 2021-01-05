Abivax Publishes Review in Drug Discovery Today on Mechanism of Action and Transformative Potential of ABX464 as Therapy for Inflammatory Diseases

Scientific review summarizes the molecular events leading to potent anti-inflammatory effects of lead molecule ABX464, centered around the specific upregulation of microRNA-124 (miR-124)

Scientific data underpins ABX464's potential to treat the root cause of inflammation explaining its efficacious induction and maintenance of clinical remission in Phase 2a ulcerative colitis clinical studies

The conclusions reinforce ABX464's blockbuster potential across various inflammatory disease indications with high unmet medical needs

PARIS, January 5, 2021 - 7:00 p.m. (CET) - Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company harnessing the immune system to develop novel treatments for inflammatory diseases, viral diseases and cancer, today announced that the Company published an invited review in the renowned journal Drug Discovery Today on the "Specific and selective induction of miR-124 in immune cells by ABX464: a transformative therapy for inflammatory diseases".

Prof. Hartmut J. Ehrlich, M.D., CEO of Abivax, said: "Our recent publication in Drug Discovery Today once again demonstrates the unique mechanism of action and transformative potential of our lead drug candidate ABX464 to effectively and durably treat chronic inflammatory diseases. We are therefore very much looking forward to seeing the results of our ongoing clinical trials which are expected in Q2 2021, namely the Phase 2b trial in UC, the Phase 2a trial in rheumatoid arthritis as well as the Phase 2b/3 study in Covid-19 disease with the objective to prevent hyper-inflammation in high-risk patients. We are also keen to initiate the pivotal Phase 2b/3 clinical study in Crohn's disease in the course of this year. The review, describing the potent anti-inflammatory pathways of ABX464, also backs our assumption of ABX464's blockbuster potential across various chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax will therefore continue to investigate possible additional indications in which the molecule could substantially improve the lives of patients in need of new, efficient and long-term effective therapeutic options."