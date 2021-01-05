 

National CineMedia and Coinstar Join Forces to Reach Movie Fans Beyond the Big Screen via adPlanet

National CineMedia (NCM), the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., has joined forces with Coinstar to reach movie fans beyond the big screen via adPlanet, a new flexible digital advertising platform that sits atop Coinstar kiosks in grocery stores.

The Coinstar adPlanet network delivers powerful reach, dynamic visuals, and tailored message capability by geography, demographics, brand behavior, and interests. NCM’s new Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) group, which was created to further unite brands with the power of movies by extending movie-centric Noovie entertainment content, trivia, and advertising beyond movie theaters to a variety of complementary venues, will sell adPlanet media on a national, regional, local, and programmatic level.

Coinstar’s adPlanet can seamlessly integrate into existing brand campaigns, and advertisers can track their content’s play and performance and change and run ads in real-time. adPlanet is installed at approximately 4,000 grocery retail locations in 35 of the top 50 U.S. DMAs and features:

  • Large screen display (32-inch diagonal) with HD content capabilities
  • Full-motion, animation, or static imagery options
  • 178-degree display viewability atop 6.5-foot-high kiosks
  • 450 NITS bright display viewable up to 50 feet
  • Customization across network and by kiosk

“Movie audiences have come to know and love NCM’s Noovie entertainment and trivia content at their local movie theater, so we’re excited to bring it to Coinstar’s adPlanet network to continue to engage with them when they are out shopping in their local community,” said Steve Sapp, Senior Vice President, Digital Out-of-Home Sales with National CineMedia (NCM). “Working with Coinstar allows us to create innovative, integrated cinema and DOOH campaigns that engage movie fans where they shop.”

“We are excited about our partnership with NCM. Working together, our new adPlanet platform can help advertisers reach their most valuable audiences in an environment that is visited frequently by shoppers,” said Michael Jack, vice president of product management at Coinstar.

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America’s Movie Network. As the largest cinema advertising network in the U.S., we unite brands with the power of movies and engage movie fans anytime and anywhere. NCM’s Noovie pre-show is presented exclusively in 57 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (a subsidiary of Cineworld Group PLC, LON: CINE). NCM’s cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,600 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 190 Designated Market Areas (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 48.0% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com and www.noovie.com.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin-counting kiosks. With more than 22,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin-counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores, and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card, and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

