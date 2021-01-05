 

Teleperformance Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 19:44  |  61   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020:

- 15,439 shares
- € 16,452,064.40
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,216
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 2,024
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 149,411 shares for € 38,932,888.59
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 136,973 shares for € 35,961,447.08

It is reminded that, as of June 30, 2020, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 3,001 shares
- € 9,455,165.14
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 3,554
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,404
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 201,249 shares for € 41,848,983.41
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 208,235 shares for € 44,258,896.49

It is also reminded that at the time of the implementation of the contract, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

- 14,000 shares
- € 6,135,798.16

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), a leading global group in digitally integrated business services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model combining three wide, high-value solution families: customer experience management, back-office services and business process knowledge services. These end-to-end digital solutions guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high tech, high touch approach. The Group's 331,000 employees, based in 80 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the “Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2019, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €5,355 million (US$ 6 billion, based on €1 = $1.12) and net profit of €400 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, CAC Support Services, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350 and MSCI Global Standard. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares have been included in the Euronext Vigeo Eurozone 120 index since 2015, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and also the Ethibel Sustainability Excellence Europe index (confirmed in 2019).

For more information: www.teleperformance.com
Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

   

Buy Side

Sell Side

 

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume
in EUR

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume 
in EUR

Total

2,216

149,411

38,932,888.59

2,024

136,973

35,961,447.08

01/07/2020

11

1,200

268,080.00

23

1,000

227,040.00

02/07/2020

-

-

-

4

400

90,480.00

03/07/2020

-

-

-

17

1,300

296,517.00

06/07/2020

13

1,200

274,236.00

19

600

139,200.00

07/07/2020

42

6,000

1,352,340.00

6

400

92,080.00

08/07/2020

27

1,470

326,604.60

30

2,000

451,960.00

09/07/2020

7

600

134,382.00

23

1,842

418,576.08

10/07/2020

-

-

-

11

1,000

226,400.00

13/07/2020

-

-

-

11

1,000

228,400.00

14/07/2020

53

2,629

592,366.28

4

400

90,320.00

15/07/2020

-

-

-

34

2,800

639,604.00

16/07/2020

18

800

181,880.00

15

1,400

325,920.00

20/07/2020

-

-

-

7

1,000

238,200.00

21/07/2020

2

200

47,600.00

-

-

-

22/07/2020

5

600

142,560.00

-

-

-

23/07/2020

10

600

142,560.00

7

600

144,600.00

24/07/2020

47

3,013

714,653.47

4

400

95,040.00

27/07/2020

10

800

188,320.00

26

2,000

477,840.00

28/07/2020

19

1,400

332,304.00

21

600

144,438.00

29/07/2020

24

1,600

379,280.00

17

1,200

286,320.00

30/07/2020

-

-

-

20

2,200

550,000.00

31/07/2020

4

1,000

247,510.00

25

1,000

254,600.00

03/08/2020

-

-

-

35

2,000

505,200.00

10/08/2020

1

500

129,900.00

-

-

-

11/08/2020

-

-

-

3

500

130,750.00

14/08/2020

19

2,000

519,460.00

-

-

-

17/08/2020

-

-

-

13

1,000

261,750.00

18/08/2020

34

2,000

515,760.00

-

-

-

19/08/2020

1

200

51,000.00

-

-

-

20/08/2020

5

400

101,520.00

2

200

51,240.00

21/08/2020

28

1,400

354,480.00

3

200

51,320.00

24/08/2020

-

-

-

48

3,800

978,120.00

25/08/2020

10

600

156,792.00

19

1,200

314,916.00

26/08/2020

8

617

160,666.80

7

700

183,701.00

27/08/2020

14

1,189

310,150.65

6

200

52,690.00

28/08/2020

18

1,194

308,720.64

25

1,600

417,280.00

31/08/2020

34

3,001

783,711.15

25

700

184,499.00

01/09/2020

3

200

51,680.00

15

1,400

366,282.00

02/09/2020

-

-

-

44

1,800

474,678.00

03/09/2020

86

5,199

1,354,027.56

-

-

-

04/09/2020

98

5,000

1,261,800.00

11

800

206,920.00

07/09/2020

-

-

-

47

3,800

972,724.00

08/09/2020

28

2,700

685,908.00

4

216

56,160.00

09/09/2020

1

4

1,019.20

29

3,184

825,929.60

11/09/2020

9

400

103,920.00

5

200

52,400.00

14/09/2020

1

200

51,840.00

2

200

52,400.00

15/09/2020

1

200

51,760.00

-

-

-

16/09/2020

3

200

52,000.00

13

1,000

262,000.00

17/09/2020

45

2,000

518,580.00

14

800

208,800.00

18/09/2020

4

400

104,080.00

12

740

194,287.00

21/09/2020

86

4,996

1,275,129.08

-

-

-

   

Buy Side

Sell Side

 

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume 
in EUR

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume 
in EUR

Total

2,216

149,411

38,932,888.59

 

2,024

136,973

35,961,447.08

 

22/09/2020

15

800

202,080.00

12

1,000

256,000.00

23/09/2020

2

200

50,400.00

4

400

102,160.00

24/09/2020

20

1,200

302,436.00

74

4,400

1,135,288.00

25/09/2020

4

200

51,600.00

29

1,600

420,240.00

29/09/2020

7

600

157,680.00

6

600

159,960.00

30/09/2020

27

1,600

419,760.00

22

1,600

424,080.00

01/10/2020

-

-

-

26

2,600

698,438.00

02/10/2020

15

1,000

267,520.00

4

400

108,160.00

05/10/2020

4

200

53,600.00

4

400

108,480.00

06/10/2020

-

-

-

8

603

164,619.00

07/10/2020

18

1,400

376,320.00

-

-

-

08/10/2020

53

4,200

1,112,748.00

-

-

-

09/10/2020

-

-

-

34

3,200

857,600.00

12/10/2020

-

-

-

54

3,000

822,810.00

13/10/2020

3

400

109,520.00

-

-

-

14/10/2020

3

400

109,680.00

-

-

-

15/10/2020

38

2,400

652,752.00

-

-

-

16/10/2020

-

-

-

30

2,800

769,440.00

19/10/2020

37

1,000

274,000.00

6

559

155,961.00

20/10/2020

37

2,400

649,920.00

3

200

54,680.00

21/10/2020

24

1,600

428,160.00

8

600

160,920.00

22/10/2020

44

2,603

684,849.30

22

1,600

424,960.00

23/10/2020

23

1,297

341,707.62

22

1,000

265,800.00

26/10/2020

45

2,600

675,714.00

-

-

-

27/10/2020

46

2,200

561,880.00

-

-

-

28/10/2020

33

1,800

463,248.00

30

2,800

728,000.00

29/10/2020

17

1,000

257,480.00

17

1,800

469,404.00

30/10/2020

10

400

102,720.00

-

-

-

02/11/2020

-

-

-

42

3,000

788,700.00

03/11/2020

-

-

-

46

2,800

751,772.00

04/11/2020

-

-

-

74

4,800

1,328,784.00

09/11/2020

98

4,800

1,352,256.00

-

-

-

10/11/2020

112

5,406

1,462,160.82

-

-

-

11/11/2020

6

800

214,880.00

79

5,800

1,593,492.00

12/11/2020

4

400

110,640.00

43

1,600

447,808.00

13/11/2020

12

800

221,544.00

-

-

-

16/11/2020

61

6,000

1,633,800.00

1

200

56,000.00

17/11/2020

1

200

54,000.00

35

2,600

713,440.00

18/11/2020

20

1,400

381,276.00

17

1,000

276,800.00

19/11/2020

13

1,200

327,636.00

13

1,000

275,580.00

20/11/2020

23

2,000

554,480.00

103

5,200

1,453,296.00

23/11/2020

15

1,000

278,800.00

15

400

113,400.00

24/11/2020

47

5,000

1,374,850.00

-

-

-

25/11/2020

10

800

216,800.00

7

400

110,000.00

27/11/2020

9

400

108,080.00

13

800

219,680.00

30/11/2020

-

-

-

40

3,400

947,920.00

01/12/2020

28

2,400

663,840.00

2

8

2,249.60

02/12/2020

70

5,000

1,357,500.00

7

800

217,760.00

03/12/2020

25

1,200

324,636.00

4

400

108,880.00

04/12/2020

-

-

-

11

800

218,080.00

07/12/2020

31

1,800

487,440.00

6

600

164,400.00

   

Buy Side

 

Sell Side

 

 

 

Number of
 executions

Number of
 shares

Traded volume
in EUR

 

Number of
executions

Number of
shares

Traded volume
 in EUR

Total

2,216

149,411

38,932,888.59

 

2,024

136,973

35,961,447.08

 

08/12/2020

2

1,000

273,000.00

58

3,200

881,312.00

09/12/2020

21

2,500

681,250.00

-

-

-

10/12/2020

-

-

-

24

2,000

545,200.00

11/12/2020

47

2,499

670,181.82

6

600

162,558.00

14/12/2020

36

2,394

635,367.60

13

600

161,040.00

15/12/2020

24

1,000

263,520.00

42

2,460

656,967.60

16/12/2020

12

1,000

266,800.00

19

1,140

306,580.20

17/12/2020

7

1,400

375,200.00

20

1,400

379,918.00

18/12/2020

25

1,000

268,600.00

15

1,000

271,100.00

21/12/2020

63

3,400

912,730.00

3

600

161,580.00

22/12/2020

-

-

-

46

1,800

488,394.00

23/12/2020

-

-

-

31

2,000

545,620.00

24/12/2020

10

800

217,000.00

33

1,800

491,760.00

28/12/2020

10

1,200

327,360.00

21

1,200

330,156.00

29/12/2020

-

-

-

13

1,000

276,800.00

30/12/2020

12

800

219,704.00

1

21

5,838.00

31/12/2020

8

600

163,200.00

-

-

-

 

Teleperformance Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Teleperformance Half-year Liquidity Contract Statement Regulatory News: Under the liquidity contract entered into between Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account as of December 31, 2020: - 15,439 shares - € 16,452,064.40 - Number of …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
PGIM Short Duration High Yield Opportunities Fund declares initial distribution for January and ...
TMAC Resources Inc. to Be Acquired by Agnico Eagle
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Momentus Announces Move of Vigoride from January 2021 Mission; Will be Remanifesting to a ...
Energous Corporation Completes $40 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Teleperformance: Monthly information regarding shares and voting rights
10.12.20
Teleperformance Wins Third Consecutive Great Place to Work award in China
08.12.20
Teleperformance Named Great Place to Work in the USA