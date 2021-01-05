The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of QuantumScape Corporation (“QuantumScape” or “the Company”) (NYSE: QS) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. QuantumScape is the subject of an article published by SeekingAlpha on January 4, 2021. The article alleges that the Company’s solid-state batteries are "completely unacceptable for real-world field electric vehicles." According to the article, the Company’s batteries provide insufficient power, so that they "will only last for 260 cycles or about 75,000 miles of aggressive driving." Due to the temperature sensitivity of the batteries, the article alleges that "the power and cycle tests at 30 and 45 degrees above would have been significantly worse if run even a few degrees lower." Based on this news, shares of QuantumScape dropped by 41% on the same day.