 

Skylight Health Completes Acquisition of APEX Medical in Colorado with $2.5 Million in Revenue and Positive EBITDA

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 19:55  |  90   |   |   

  • Company closes acquisition of Colorado-based APEX Family Medical previously announced on November 5, 2020.
  • APEX generated over $2.5 million in revenues in fiscal 2019 and $0.5 million in net income, servicing over 5,000 patients per year.
  • APEX will strengthen SHG’s clinical footprint in Colorado, accelerating the launch of its insurable services multi-disciplinary platform to an existing base of 17,000 Colorado patients.
  • In conjunction with recently acquired Texas, Washington and Tennessee clinics, this acquisition marks the 4th completed transaction of the 5 deals announced in 2020.

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (CSE:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“SHG” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of APEX Family Medical (“APEX”) in Denver, Colorado previously announced on November 5, 2020. The acquisition of APEX strengthens the existing base of operations in the State. SHG currently operates 4 physical clinics and a telemedicine platform in Colorado providing care to over 17,000 patients. The addition of APEX brings existing relationships with payors and insurable services that will bolster insurable services for current patients.

APEX has been operating in Denver for over 30 years and has a growing patient base of over 5,000 from its operations. Services to patients are comprehensive and include primary care and wellness including psychotherapy, massage therapy and acupuncture. Within APEX there are opportunities for future growth including new providers to meet the growing demand from patients, extended hours, additional services, and increased use of telemedicine.

APEX offers the Company the opportunity to expand insurable services to its existing base of 17,000 Colorado patients. Further, the Company will be able to expand on the current offering of services at APEX by leveraging its existing telemedicine infrastructure to provide access to patients across the State. The Company will also evaluate the current services offered to determine growth in new and complimentary medical services, seek to add new lines of revenue from insurable services, and continue to expand overall patient care. The Company will also work to launch its subscription-based telemedicine offering at US$199/year designed to support the needs of uninsured Americans with urgent and acute care needs.

Seite 1 von 4


Skylight Health Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Skylight Health Completes Acquisition of APEX Medical in Colorado with $2.5 Million in Revenue and Positive EBITDA Company closes acquisition of Colorado-based APEX Family Medical previously announced on November 5, 2020.APEX generated over $2.5 million in revenues in fiscal 2019 and $0.5 million in net income, servicing over 5,000 patients per year.APEX will …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Completes The Penny Hoarder Acquisition
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
CLC Producing Winterized Cannabis Oil in Commercial Quantities, Characterized by a Unique Terpene ...
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
PrairieSky Recognized as a Global Sustainability Leader in Newly Released ESG Rankings
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Skylight Health to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange
31.12.20
Skylight Health Provides 2020 Corporate Overview and 2021 Outlook
30.12.20
Skylight Health Announces Closing of Tennessee Clinic with $2.2 Million in Revenue and Positive EBITDA
30.12.20
Skylight Health Group Announces Closing of $13.8 Million Bought Deal Financing
17.12.20
Skylight Health to Provide a Discount Drug Card Program to its Expanding Subscription Offering for Uninsured Americans
15.12.20
Skylight Health Receives Conditional Approval of TSX Venture Listing
10.12.20
Skylight Health to Add 16th State with Acquisition of Florida Clinic Group with $5 million in Revenue and $1.2 million EBITDA
09.12.20
Skylight Health Announces New OTCQX Ticker and Presentation at LD Micro in December
08.12.20
Skylight Health Partners with GatherMed to Launch Remote Patient Monitoring Covered through Insurance for Patients with Hypertension

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20:26 Uhr
22
Skylight Health Group