 

Everbridge Teams with National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) to Help Safeguard College Campuses

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the launch of its partnership with the National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA), a non‐profit dedicated to the economic and intellectual empowerment of the Black community. The partnership underscores the two organizations’ shared belief in the development of educational opportunities for minority students, entrepreneurs and professionals, made possible through the commitment to a safe learning environment.

Everbridge Teams with National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) to Help Safeguard College Campuses (Photo: Business Wire)

“One of the missions of the National Black MBA Association is to bring together like‐minded professionals, entrepreneurs and students to share common experiences, career goals and aspirations,” said Joe Handy, President and CEO of NBMBAA. “To achieve that goal, we are dedicated to collaborating with forward-looking companies like Everbridge, whose partnership we strongly feel can help our members learn, network, and make inroads into a wide range of industries.”

Through the partnership, Everbridge will offer CEM technology to NBMBAA-affiliated schools to help ensure a safe college campus environment. Additionally, the partnership establishes an internship program for students to intern at Everbridge and receive accredited training and work experience at a world-class corporation with offices in over 20 cities around the globe.

“Everbridge represents a mission-based company that helps to keep people safe and organizations running,” said Vernon Irvin, Chief Revenue Officer at Everbridge. “A core tenet of our company culture includes the acceleration of diversity, inclusion, and leadership development, a commitment shared by our colleagues at the National Black MBA Association. I am extremely proud of this partnership, which I am confident will help to recognize and prepare future leaders for careers as entrepreneurs and professionals.”

Everbridge recently announced its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion with support for the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (“MassTLC”) Tech Compact for Social Justice. As one of over 75 Massachusetts technology company signatories, Everbridge reinforces its strong commitment towards equality and belonging.

