High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For First Quarter of 2021

As previously announced, High Income Securities Fund, Inc. (NYSE: PCF) (the “Fund”) intends to make monthly distributions at an annual rate of at least 10% per annum (or 0.8333% per month). The distributions for 2021 are based on the net asset value of $9.34 of the Fund’s common shares as of the last business day of 2020.

The monthly distribution schedule is as follows for the months of January, February, and March: