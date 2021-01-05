 

DGAP-News Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.01.2021, 20:55  |  124   |   |   

DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate
Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend

05.01.2021 / 20:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

AROUNDTOWN PUBLISHES SUBSCRIPTION PRICE AND RATIO FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND

5 January 2021

Aroundtown ("the Company" or "AT") announces that it has published the subscription price of EUR 5.19 and subscription ratio of 43.61 : 1 for the Scrip Dividend previously announced on 15 December 2020.

For further information, please see https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/general-meeting/ogm-dec-2 ....


About the Company

Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL.

Aroundtown SA (ISIN: LU1673108939) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) established under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg Trade and Companies Register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B217868, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.

Contact

Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de

DISCLAIMER

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES.

THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

Seite 1 von 4
Aroundtown Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend 05.01.2021 / 20:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: GRENKE erzielt im Geschäftsjahr 2020 Leasing Neugeschäft in Höhe von 71,2% des ...
DGAP-Adhoc: sino AG | High End Brokerage: Teilverkauf von Trade Republic Bank GmbH Anteilen kann kurzfristig ...
EQS-Adhoc: Arbonia sells windows business and strengthens remaining divisions
DGAP-News: MorphoSys und Incyte geben die Annahme des Zulassungsantrags für Tafasitamab bei Swissmedic ...
PNE AG hat weitere Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA) für Betreiber vermittelt
Lloyd Fonds AG erwartet nunmehr EBITDA-Anstieg 2020 auf EUR 6,1 Mio.
DGAP-Adhoc: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR UPDATES ITS Q4 2020 REVENUE OUTLOOK
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-DD: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA deutsch
Titel
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital gibt Ernennung des Gründers der Amp Energy & deren ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-DD: Global Fashion Group S.A. english
DGAP-Adhoc: CareFlex: Neue Konsortialverteilung mit Rückversicherungsrolle für die Deutsche ...
EQS-News: Relief and NeuroRx Conclude Enrollment in their Phase 2b/3 Trial of RLF-100(TM) for Critical ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Bitcoin-Mining-Kunde erweitert Order um mehr als 200 MW
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Rekordergebnis aus der Handelstätigkeit im vierten Quartal 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: TubeSolar AG: Geplanter Beteiligungserwerb an US-Unternehmen Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. ...
Titel
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital begrüßt die Einführung einer neuen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF PROPERTIES
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF SEAG CPU SCHEME
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Schafft diese Aktie 300% Gewinn in 4 Wochen?
DGAP-News: Nagarro startet als eigenständig börsennotiertes Unternehmen
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTaps blauer Wasserstoff verwendet ein innovatives ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Dürr AG: Dürr erweitert Automatisierungsgeschäft durch Mehrheitsbeteiligung an Teamtechnik
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:11 Uhr
MORGAN STANLEY belässt Aroundtown auf 'Schlecht'
21.12.20
Studie: Kaum noch freie Wohnungen in Städten - 'Reserven erschöpft'
21.12.20
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt Aroundtown auf 'Buy'
17.12.20
DGAP-Adhoc: AROUNDTOWN SA ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO EXCERISE OPTION TO REDEEM OUTSTANDING AMOUNT OF SERIES D BONDS
16.12.20
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces successful refinancing of shorter-term bonds through repurchase and issuance of new 0% coupon bonds maturing 2026
16.12.20
ROUNDUP: Kabinett beschließt neue Regeln für Mietspiegel
16.12.20
Kabinett beschließt neue Regeln für Mietspiegel
16.12.20
Zwei absurd billige Aktien aus dem MDAX
15.12.20
Aroundtown kommt bei Immobilienverkäufen weiter voran
15.12.20
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces dividend of EUR 0.14 per share, scrip dividend and further successful disposals above book value

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:23 Uhr
1.438
Aroundtown Properties, ein schlafender Riese, großes Aufwärtspotenzial