FOMO CORP. AGREES TO ACQUIRE INDEPENDENCE LED LIGHTING, LLC
Chicago, IL, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Independence
LED Lighting, LLC (“ILED” - www.IndependenceLED.com), a U.S. manufacturer of Buy American Act (BAA) Compliant light-emitting diode (LED) tubes, fixtures, and specialized illumination for Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), commonly referred to as grow
lights for indoor farming.
ILED, formed in 2011, and brings many benefits to FOMO including:
- Patented technology, with a 2014 Patent grant by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that focus on dynamic “SMART” lighting for improved user experience, which is in line with the recent December 21, 2020 announcement, “Honeywell and Signify Team up to Deploy Integrated Lighting Solutions to Improve Occupant Experience”;
- Direct Current (DC) powered “driverless” fixtures, for DC microgrids, which save more energy than other LED fixtures and include “SMART” controls from remote hubs and Internet of Things (“IoT”);
- Proven case studies and reliability with more than 50% energy savings over traditional lights and an industry leading 10-year warranty;
- Options for zero upfront financing, utility rebate administration, and installation coordination;
- Private sector accounts that have ranged from Morgan Stanley’s Corporate Headquarters in New York City and MetLife’s offices across the U.S. to quick serve restaurants (QSR) and small businesses;
- U.S Government “mission-critical” installations on over 30 U.S. Navy ships for Military Sealift Command, Marine Corps Base Quantico, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Durham Medical Center, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and the Thumrait Air Base in Oman;
- Veteran Owned and Minority Owned Government contractor relationships to help facilitate sales and sources for other BAA Complaint and imported lights to match the regulatory and budgetary needs of any commercial or government customer; and
- Robust and impressive search engine optimization (SEO) generated over the past decade with 1st page ranking on Google for dozens of terms related to, “Made in America LED lighting”. This is key to connect government and private sector buyers to ILED.
As consideration for the acquisition, with a 30-day due diligence period, FOMO will issue ILED 250,000 Series B Preferred Shares, convertible to 250 million common shares.
