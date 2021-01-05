FOMO CORP. AGREES TO ACQUIRE INDEPENDENCE LED LIGHTING, LLC

Chicago, IL, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Independence LED Lighting, LLC (“ILED” - www.IndependenceLED.com ), a U.S. manufacturer of Buy American Act (BAA) Compliant light-emitting diode (LED) tubes, fixtures, and specialized illumination for Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), commonly referred to as grow lights for indoor farming.



ILED, formed in 2011, and brings many benefits to FOMO including: