 

FOMO CORP. AGREES TO ACQUIRE INDEPENDENCE LED LIGHTING, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 21:12  |  101   |   |   

Chicago, IL, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Independence LED Lighting, LLC (“ILED” - www.IndependenceLED.com), a U.S. manufacturer of Buy American Act (BAA) Compliant light-emitting diode (LED) tubes, fixtures, and specialized illumination for Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), commonly referred to as grow lights for indoor farming.

ILED, formed in 2011, and brings many benefits to FOMO including:

  • Patented technology, with a 2014 Patent grant by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) that focus on dynamic “SMART” lighting for improved user experience, which is in line with the recent December 21, 2020 announcement, “Honeywell and Signify Team up to Deploy Integrated Lighting Solutions to Improve Occupant Experience”;
  • Direct Current (DC) powered “driverless” fixtures, for DC microgrids, which save more energy than other LED fixtures and include “SMART” controls from remote hubs and Internet of Things (“IoT”);
  • Proven case studies and reliability with more than 50% energy savings over traditional lights and an industry leading 10-year warranty;
  • Options for zero upfront financing, utility rebate administration, and installation coordination;
  • Private sector accounts that have ranged from Morgan Stanley’s Corporate Headquarters in New York City and MetLife’s offices across the U.S. to quick serve restaurants (QSR) and small businesses;
  • U.S Government “mission-critical” installations on over 30 U.S. Navy ships for Military Sealift Command, Marine Corps Base Quantico, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Durham Medical Center, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and the Thumrait Air Base in Oman; 
  • Veteran Owned and Minority Owned Government contractor relationships to help facilitate sales and sources for other BAA Complaint and imported lights to match the regulatory and budgetary needs of any commercial or government customer; and
  • Robust and impressive search engine optimization (SEO) generated over the past decade with 1st page ranking on Google for dozens of terms related to, “Made in America LED lighting”. This is key to connect government and private sector buyers to ILED.

As consideration for the acquisition, with a 30-day due diligence period, FOMO will issue ILED 250,000 Series B Preferred Shares, convertible to 250 million common shares.

Seite 1 von 3
2050 Motors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOMO CORP. AGREES TO ACQUIRE INDEPENDENCE LED LIGHTING, LLC Chicago, IL, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Independence LED Lighting, LLC (“ILED” - www.IndependenceLED.com), a U.S. …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
QMX Gold Intersects 185.0m of 2.16 g/t Au In-Pit and 11.2m of 10.88 g/t Au at Depth at Bonnefond
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.01.21
FOMO’s Purge Virus Completes First Mobile Disinfection Sale on Leading Global E-Commerce Platform
08.12.20
FOMO CORP.’S PURGE VIRUS, LLC PARTNERS WITH RENOWNED HVAC CONTRACTOR FOR INSTALLATION AND SALES OF DISINFECTION TECHNOLOGIES