 

CN to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results on January 26, 2021

MONTREAL, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year 2020 financial and operating results on January 26, 2021, at 4:01 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN's senior officers will review the results and the railway's outlook in a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET January 26. JJ Ruest, CN President and Chief Executive Officer, will lead the call.

Parties wishing to participate via telephone may dial 1-866-324-3683 (Canada/U.S.), or 1-509-844-0959 (International), using 3066867 as the passcode. Participants are advised to dial in 10 minutes prior to the call.

CN will webcast the presentation live and furnish slides supporting the officers' remarks via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/en/investors. A webcast replay will be available after the call ends.

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the Southern tip of the U.S. through a 19,500 mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919.  CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

Contacts:

Media Investment Community
Jonathan Abecassis Paul Butcher
Senior Manager Vice-President
Media Relations Investor Relations
(514) 399-7956
media@cn.ca 		(514) 399-0052
investor.relations@cn.ca

