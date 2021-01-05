Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Attend the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference and the Stifel 2021 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA) announced today that Rick Matros, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Harold Andrews, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, Talya Nevo-Hacohen, the company’s Chief Investment Officer, and Michael Costa, the company’s Executive Vice President of Finance, will attend the Capital One Securities Inaugural REIT Conference on January 11, 2021.
Additionally, on January 19, 2021, Mr. Matros, Mr. Andrews, Ms. Nevo-Hacohen and Mr. Costa will attend the Stifel 2021 Seniors Housing and Healthcare Real Estate Conference.
About Sabra
Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc., a Maryland corporation, operates as a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (a "REIT") that, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry throughout the United States and Canada.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005181/en/Sabra Health Care REIT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
0 Kommentare