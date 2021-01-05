Cohu to Participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHU), a global leader in back-end semiconductor equipment and services, today announced that management will participate at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference. The conference will be held virtually Tuesday, January 12 and Wednesday, January 13, 2021 with a one-on-one meeting format and presentation at 2:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 12.

The presentation materials and webcast will be made available at the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.cohu.com. Portfolio managers and analysts should contact their respective banking representatives to schedule a meeting at this conference.