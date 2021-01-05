Xperi to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference
Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) today announced that Jon Kirchner, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:00am PT / 2:00pm ET. This session will be webcast and interested parties can view the event on Xperi’s Investor Relations website at investor.xperi.com.
Management will also be hosting one-on-one and group meetings during the conference.
