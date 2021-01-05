United Natural Foods to Participate at ICR Conference

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE: UNFI) will participate in next week’s 2021 ICR Conference. Chief Executive Officer Steven Spinner and Chief Financial Officer John Howard will present to investors and take questions beginning at 9:30 am ET on January 12, 2021.

A link to the live audio webcast and copy of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.unfi.com via the “Events and Presentations” link.