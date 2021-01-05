Myomo to Present H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, today announced that Paul Gudonis, the Company’s chief executive officer, and David Henry, chief financial officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect 2021 Conference being held January 11-14, 2021. The presentation can be accessed at the following link and on the Investor Relations section of the Myomo website beginning on January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. Eastern time and will be archived for 90 days.

Myomo, Inc. is a wearable medical robotics company that offers improved arm and hand function for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. Myomo develops and markets the MyoPro product line. MyoPro is a powered upper-limb orthosis designed to support the arm and restore function to the weakened or paralyzed arms of certain patients suffering from CVA stroke, brachial plexus injury, traumatic brain or spinal cord injury, ALS or other neuromuscular disease or injury. It is currently the only marketed device that, sensing a patient’s own EMG signals through non-invasive sensors on the arm, can restore an individual’s ability to perform activities of daily living, including feeding themselves, carrying objects and doing household tasks. Many are able to return to work, live independently and reduce their cost of care. Myomo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with sales and clinical professionals across the U.S. and representatives internationally. For more information, please visit www.myomo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005591/en/