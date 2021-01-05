Rocky Brands to Present at the 2021 ICR Conference
Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCKY) today announced that the Company will make a presentation at the 2021 ICR Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the Internet and will be available at https://investors.rockybrands.com.
About Rocky Brands, Inc.
Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand Michelin.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005803/en/
