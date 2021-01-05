 

Xeris Pharmaceuticals to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 Virtual Conference

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that Paul R. Edick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, will present an overview of the Company at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2021 virtual conference being held January 11-14, 2021.

A webcast of the on-demand presentation will be available beginning January 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. E.T. through the investors section on the Company's website at www.xerispharma.com.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a specialty pharmaceutical company delivering innovative solutions to simplify the experience of administering important therapies that people rely on every day around the world.

With a novel technology platform that enables ready-to-use, room-temperature stable formulations of injectable and infusible therapies, the company is advancing a portfolio of solutions in various therapeutic categories, including its first commercial product, Gvoke. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies have the potential to offer distinct advantages over conventional product formulations, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. With Xeris’ technology, new product formulations are designed to be easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and help reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system.

Xeris is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Diskussion: XERS (Mkap $144 M) Cash $124 M --Biotech mit Potential
31.12.20
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
22.12.20
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Distribution Agreement With Megapharm Ltd. to Commercialize Gvoke in Israel and the Palestinian Authority
11.12.20
Xeris Pharmaceuticals Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Ogluo, Its Ready-To-Use (RTU) Glucagon for Injection, for the Treatment of Severe Hypoglycaemia in Adults, Adolescents, and Children Aged 2 Years and Over With Diabetes Mellitus

04.01.21
198
XERS (Mkap $144 M) Cash $124 M --Biotech mit Potential
11.12.20
3
Xeris Pharmaceuticals