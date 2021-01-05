Gamida Cell to Present at Upcoming January Investor Conferences
Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, announced today that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in January:
- H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference, January 11-14, 2021. Company presentation will be available for on-demand viewing at 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021.
- 15th Annual Stern IR Corporate Access Event, January 11-14, 2021. Company presentation will be available for on-demand viewing at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings from Monday, January 11-Thursday, January 14, 2021.
A webcast of each presentation will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of Gamida Cell’s website at www.gamida-cell.com. Replays of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days following the event.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn or Twitter at @GamidaCellTx.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005829/en/
