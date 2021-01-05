Gamida Cell to Present at Upcoming January Investor Conferences

Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, announced today that company management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in January:

H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect 2021 Conference, January 11-14, 2021. Company presentation will be available for on-demand viewing at 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021.

15th Annual Stern IR Corporate Access Event, January 11-14, 2021. Company presentation will be available for on-demand viewing at 7:00 a.m. ET on Monday, January 11, 2021. Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings from Monday, January 11-Thursday, January 14, 2021.

A webcast of each presentation will be available on the “Investors & Media” section of Gamida Cell’s website at www.gamida-cell.com. Replays of the webcast will be available on the company’s website for at least 14 days following the event.