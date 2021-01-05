QAD Completes Acquisition of Allocation Network GmbH

QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Allocation Network GmbH, a best-in-class solution provider for strategic sourcing and supplier management, based in Munich, Germany.

“Adding Allocation Network strengthens our suite of products and services while supporting QAD’s cloud growth initiatives,” said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. “By integrating Allocation Network’s strategic sourcing and supplier management capabilities, we are enhancing QAD’s ability to help procurement organizations improve profitability. We look forward to sharing these added capabilities with manufacturing companies around the world.”