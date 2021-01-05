QAD Completes Acquisition of Allocation Network GmbH
QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Allocation Network GmbH, a best-in-class solution provider for strategic sourcing and supplier management, based in Munich, Germany.
“Adding Allocation Network strengthens our suite of products and services while supporting QAD’s cloud growth initiatives,” said QAD CEO Anton Chilton. “By integrating Allocation Network’s strategic sourcing and supplier management capabilities, we are enhancing QAD’s ability to help procurement organizations improve profitability. We look forward to sharing these added capabilities with manufacturing companies around the world.”
Allocation Network’s products and services fall into four strategic areas:
- Supplier Management: Supplier Qualification, Supplier Classification, Contract Management, Supplier Evaluation, Supplier Development, and Sourcing Strategies.
- Sourcing: Requisitions, Templates (RFI/RFQ), Bidder Lists, Submissions, List of Offers, Negotiation, and Awarding.
- Collaboration: Workflow collaboration for Industrialization, Audits, Supplier Questionnaires, and CSR.
- Auctions: Transfer from Sourcing, Template Design, Ticker Auction, and English Auction.
About QAD – Enabling the Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise
QAD Inc. is a leading provider of adaptive, cloud-based enterprise software and services for global manufacturing companies. Global manufacturers face ever-increasing disruption caused by technology-driven innovation and changing consumer preferences. In order to survive and thrive, manufacturers must be able to innovate and change business models at unprecedented rates of speed. QAD calls these companies Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprises. QAD solutions help customers in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high tech and industrial manufacturing industries rapidly adapt to change and innovate for competitive advantage.
Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, QAD has 29 offices globally. Over 2,000 manufacturing companies have deployed QAD solutions including enterprise resource planning (ERP), demand and supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE) and quality management system (QMS) to become an Adaptive Manufacturing Enterprise. To learn more, visit www.qad.com or call +1 805-566-6100. Find us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.
0 Kommentare