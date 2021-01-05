IAA, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 ICR Conference

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) today announced that the Company is scheduled to present at the 2021 ICR Conference on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 9:30 am Eastern Time.

The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed on the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://www.iaai.com/. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.