Utz Brands to Participate in the 2021 ICR Conference

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, announced today that Dylan Lissette, Chief Executive Officer, and Cary Devore, Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting a fireside chat discussion at the 2021 ICR Conference.

The discussion will be on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. ET and the webcast can be accessed live at the “Events & Presentations” section of Utz’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.utzsnacks.com/. The replay will be archived online for 90 days.