Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Goldman Sachs Technology Virtual Conference

Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer of Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference on Jan. 12.

The presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.