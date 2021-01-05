 

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Goldman Sachs Technology Virtual Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer of Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference on Jan. 12.

The presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time) and will be available live via audio webcast on Intuit’s investor relations website at http://investors.intuit.com/events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately 24 hours after the presentation ends.

About Intuit

Intuit’s mission is to power prosperity around the world. We are a mission-driven, global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves more than 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

Intuit Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi to Present at Goldman Sachs Technology Virtual Conference Sasan Goodarzi, chief executive officer of Intuit (Nasdaq: INTU), will present at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Virtual Conference on Jan. 12. The presentation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Pacific time (2:00 p.m. Eastern time) and will be …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
TMAC Resources Inc. to Be Acquired by Agnico Eagle
Energous Corporation Completes $40 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Momentus Announces Move of Vigoride from January 2021 Mission; Will be Remanifesting to a ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
New Intuit TurboTax Live Brand Campaign Brings Tax Experts “Straight To You”
30.12.20
Kissigs Portfoliocheck: Joel Greenblatt verfünffacht seinen Einsatz bei Intuit, dem Rising Star unter den Finanzplattformen
21.12.20
Intuit QuickBooks Debuts New Campaign to Spotlight Small Businesses’ “Journey to Success”
10.12.20
Intuit TurboTax Live Renews Presenting Sponsorship of NFL AFC & NFC Championship Games; Adds NFL AFC & NFC Divisional Round Presenting Sponsorship
08.12.20
Intuit schließt die Credit Karma-Übernahme ab und aktualisiert seine Prognosen
07.12.20
Intuit Updates Full Fiscal Year and Second Quarter Outlook Reflecting the Close of the Credit Karma Acquisition

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.11.20
19
Intuit - Financial SaaS