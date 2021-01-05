Citi Trends to Present at 2021 ICR Conference

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN), the leading value retailer of apparel, accessories and home trends for way less spend primarily for African American families in the United States, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 2021 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The Company will be represented at the conference by David Makuen, Chief Executive Officer; Pamela Edwards, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; Lisa Powell, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer; and Jason Moschner, Vice President of Finance. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at www.cititrends.com under the Investor Relations section. An archived replay will be available three hours after the conclusion of the live event.