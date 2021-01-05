 

SMART Global Holdings Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today reported financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2021 ended November 27, 2020.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights:

  • Net sales of $291.7 million, 7.2% higher than the year ago quarter.
  • GAAP net income of $2.0 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with $0.2 million or $0.01 per share in the year ago quarter.
  • Non-GAAP net income of $19.6 million or $0.78 per share, 46.4% and 41.8% higher than the year ago quarter, respectively.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $29.5 million, 25.4% higher than the year ago quarter.

“I am proud of the results our team delivered in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 during these challenging times. Total revenue grew by 7% when compared to the first quarter a year ago, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.78 exceeded the high end of our guidance range,” commented Mark Adams, President and CEO.

“With our continuing focus on delivering differentiated solutions to our valued customers and driving operational excellence across each of our businesses, we remain optimistic about the future and our ability to deliver strong returns for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Adams.

Quarterly Financial Results  

GAAP (1)

 

 

Non-GAAP (2)

(In millions, except per share amounts)  

Q1 FY21

Q4 FY20

Q1 FY20

 

Q1 FY21

Q4 FY20

Q1 FY20

Net sales  

$

291.7

$

297.0

$

272.0

 

$

291.7

$

297.0

$

272.0

Gross profit  

$

52.6

$

56.3

$

54.3

 

$

54.1

$

57.8

$

55.7

Operating income  

$

7.6

$

17.2

$

5.9

 

$

23.7

$

28.4

$

18.2

Net income  

$

2.0

$

7.5

$

0.2

 

$

19.6

$

20.4

$

13.4

Diluted earnings per share (EPS)  

$

0.08

$

0.30

$

0.01

 

$

0.78

$

0.82

$

0.55

(1) GAAP represents U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
(2) Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Information” section and the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below for further detail on the non-GAAP financial reporting referenced above and a reconciliation of such measures to our nearest GAAP measures.

Business Outlook
 The following statements are based upon management's current expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 ending February 26, 2021. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. SMART undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Net Sales

$285 to $305 million

Gross Margin - GAAP / Non-GAAP

18% to 20%

Diluted EPS - GAAP

$0.38 ± $0.05

 

Share-based compensation per share

$0.20

Intangible amortization per share

$0.14

Convertible debt discount OID and fees per share

$0.08

 

Diluted EPS - Non-GAAP

$0.80 ± $0.05

 

Expected diluted share count

25.6 million

Conference Call Details
 SMART will host a conference call today for analysts and investors at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Dial-in US toll free +1-866-487-6452, or International toll free +1-213-660-0710 using access code 9456176. We will post an accompanying slide presentation to our website prior to the beginning of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week following today’s call through the Events section of the SMART website at www.smartgh.com or by calling US toll free +1-855-859-2056, or International toll free +1 404-537-3406; Passcode: 9456176.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This release contains, and statements made during the above-referenced conference call will contain "forward-looking statements" including among other things, statements regarding future events and the future financial performance of SMART (including the business outlook for the next fiscal quarter) and statements regarding growth drivers in SMART’s industries and markets. These statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to: business and economic conditions and growth trends in the technology industry, our customer markets and various geographic regions; global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment; disruptions in our operations or in global markets as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19; changes in trade regulations or adverse developments in international trade relations and agreements; changes in currency exchange rates; overall information technology spending; appropriations for government spending; the success of our strategic initiatives including additional investments in new products, additional capacity and acquisitions; the DRAM market and the temporary and volatile nature of pricing trends; deterioration in customer relationships; production or manufacturing difficulties; competitive factors; technological changes; difficulties with or delays in the introduction of new products; slowing or contraction of growth in the memory market in Brazil; reduction in or termination of incentives for local manufacturing in Brazil; changes to applicable tax regimes or rates; prices for the end products of our customers; fluctuations in material costs and availability; strikes or labor disputes; deterioration in or loss of relations with any of our limited number of key vendors; changes in the availability of supply of materials, components or memory products; the inability of Penguin Computing to obtain and retain security clearances to expand its government business; and other factors and risks detailed in SMART’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such factors and risks as outlined above and in such filings may not constitute all factors and risks that could cause actual results of SMART to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. SMART and its subsidiaries operate in a continually changing business environment and new factors emerge from time to time. SMART cannot predict such factors, nor can it assess the impact, if any, from such factors on SMART or its subsidiaries’ results. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as a prediction of actual results. These forward-looking statements are made as of today, and SMART does not intend, and has no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Information
 Certain non-GAAP financial measures are contained in this press release or will be discussed on our conference call, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income (loss) plus net interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, loss on extinguishment of debt/revolver, capped call mark to market (MTM) adjustment, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, COVID-19 expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gain on settlements and other infrequent or unusual items. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to, not a substitute for, our results of operations presented on the basis of U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA also does not purport to represent cash flow provided by, or used in, operating activities in accordance with U.S. GAAP and should not be used as a measure of liquidity.

The non-GAAP financial results presented herein exclude share-based compensation expense, intangible amortization expense, loss on extinguishment of debt/revolver, capped call MTM adjustment, convertible debt original issue discount (OID) and fees, restructuring expenses, integration expenses, COVID-19 expenses, acquisition-related expenses, gain on settlements and other infrequent or unusual expenses, and with respect to non-GAAP diluted EPS, foreign currency gains (losses). These non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance the user's overall understanding of our financial performance. By excluding these charges, as well as any related tax effects, our non-GAAP results provide information to management and investors that is useful in assessing SMART's core operating performance and in evaluating and comparing our results of operations on a consistent basis from period to period. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to evaluate financial results, to plan and forecast future periods, and to assess performance of certain executives for compensation purposes. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be a substitute for the corresponding financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, these measures may not be used similarly by other companies and therefore may not be comparable between companies.

Investors are encouraged to review the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results” and “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA” tables below for more detail on non-GAAP calculations.

About SMART Global Holdings – SGH
 SGH is comprised of business units that are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on computing and memory technology. These businesses specialize in application-specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels.

Customers rely on SGH businesses as their strategic suppliers providing exceptional customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities that span the globe. SGH’s businesses support customers in communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, IoT and industrial IoT, government, military, and computing including edge and high performance computing markets. SGH businesses operate in three primary areas: specialty compute and storage solutions, specialty memory products, and Brazil.

For more information about SGH business units, visit: SMART Modular Technologies; SMART Embedded Computing; SMART Supply Chain Services; and Penguin Computing.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
Three Months Ended
November 27,
2020 		August 28,
2020 		November 29,
2019
Net sales:
Specialty Memory Products

$

120,657

 

$

125,142

 

$

103,529

 

Brazil Products

 

105,166

 

 

105,011

 

 

93,999

 

Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions

 

65,873

 

 

66,877

 

 

74,490

 

Total net sales

 

291,697

 

 

297,030

 

 

272,018

 

Cost of sales (1) (2)

 

239,053

 

 

240,693

 

 

217,698

 

Gross profit

 

52,644

 

 

56,337

 

 

54,320

 

Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)

 

6,964

 

 

8,032

 

 

14,886

 

Selling, general and administrative (1) (2)

 

38,056

 

 

27,587

 

 

33,553

 

Restructuring charge

 

 

 

3,487

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

45,020

 

 

39,107

 

 

48,439

 

Income from operations

 

7,624

 

 

17,230

 

 

5,881

 

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net

 

(3,154

)

 

(3,265

)

 

(4,492

)

Other income (expense), net

 

832

 

 

(299

)

 

(840

)

Total other expense

 

(2,322

)

 

(3,564

)

 

(5,332

)

Income before income taxes

 

5,302

 

 

13,666

 

 

549

 

Provision for income taxes

 

3,275

 

 

6,139

 

 

325

 

Net income

$

2,027

 

$

7,527

 

$

224

 

 
Earnings per share:
Basic

$

0.08

 

$

0.31

 

$

0.01

 

Diluted

$

0.08

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.01

 

 
Shares used in computing earnings per share:
Basic

 

24,561

 

 

24,290

 

 

23,713

 

Diluted

 

25,103

 

 

24,839

 

 

24,286

 

 
(1) Includes share-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of sales

$

838

 

$

861

 

$

730

 

Research and development

 

778

 

 

763

 

 

744

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

9,472

 

 

1,582

 

 

4,482

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

11,088

 

$

3,206

 

$

5,956

 

 
(2) Includes amortization of intangible assets expense as follows:
Cost of sales

$

647

 

$

647

 

$

647

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

2,766

 

 

2,767

 

 

2,766

 

Total amortization expense

$

3,413

 

$

3,414

 

$

3,413

 

 
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
Three Months Ended
November 27,
2020 		August 28,
2020 		November 29,
2019
Reconciliation of gross profit:
GAAP gross profit

$

52,644

 

$

56,337

 

$

54,320

 

GAAP gross margin

 

18.0

%

 

19.0

%

 

20.0

%

 
Add: Share-based compensation included in cost of sales

 

838

 

 

861

 

 

730

 

Add: Intangible amortization included in cost of sales

 

647

 

 

647

 

 

647

 

 
Non-GAAP gross profit

$

54,129

 

$

57,845

 

$

55,697

 

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

18.6

%

 

19.5

%

 

20.5

%

 
Reconciliation of operating expenses:
GAAP operating expenses

$

45,020

 

$

39,107

 

$

48,439

 

 
Less: Share-based compensation expense included in opex
Research and development

 

778

 

 

763

 

 

744

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

9,472

 

 

1,582

 

 

4,482

 

Total

 

10,250

 

 

2,345

 

 

5,226

 

Less: Amortization of intangible assets included in opex
Selling, general and administrative

 

2,766

 

 

2,767

 

 

2,766

 

Total

 

2,766

 

 

2,767

 

 

2,766

 

 
Less: Acquisition-related expenses

 

1,617

 

 

1,061

 

 

946

 

Less: Integration/restructuring expenses

 

 

 

3,487

 

 

2,052

 

 
Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

30,388

 

$

29,447

 

$

37,449

 

 
Reconciliation of income from operations:
GAAP income from operations

$

7,624

 

$

17,230

 

$

5,881

 

GAAP operating margin

 

2.6

%

 

5.8

%

 

2.2

%

 
Add: Share-based compensation expense

 

11,088

 

 

3,206

 

 

5,956

 

Add: Amortization of intangible assets

 

3,413

 

 

3,414

 

 

3,413

 

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

 

1,617

 

 

1,061

 

 

946

 

Add: Integration/restructuring expenses

 

 

 

3,487

 

 

2,052

 

 
Non-GAAP income from operations

$

23,741

 

$

28,398

 

$

18,248

 

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

8.1

%

 

9.6

%

 

6.7

%

SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Results
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
Three Months Ended
November 27,
2020 		August 28,
2020 		November 29,
2019
Reconciliation of income before income taxes:
GAAP income before income taxes

$

5,302

 

$

13,666

 

$

549

 

Add: Share-based compensation expense

 

11,088

 

 

3,206

 

 

5,956

 

Add: Amortization of intangible assets

 

3,413

 

 

3,414

 

 

3,413

 

Add: Acquisition-related expenses

 

1,617

 

 

1,061

 

 

946

 

Add: Integration/Restructuring expenses

 

 

 

3,487

 

 

2,052

 

Add: Gain on settlement of indemnity claim

 

 

 

(364

)

 

 

Add: Convertible debt discount OID and fees

 

2,062

 

 

2,026

 

 

 

Add: Foreign currency (gains)/losses

 

(642

)

 

822

 

 

911

 

 
Non-GAAP income before income taxes

$

22,839

 

$

27,318

 

$

13,827

 

 
Reconciliation of provision for income taxes:
GAAP provision for income taxes

$

3,275

 

$

6,139

 

$

325

 

GAAP effective tax rate

 

61.8

%

 

44.9

%

 

59.2

%

 
Less: Goodwill tax credit

 

 

 

(673

)

 

 

Tax effect of adjustments to GAAP results

 

64

 

 

(82

)

 

(91

)

 
Non-GAAP provision for income taxes

$

3,211

 

$

6,894

 

$

416

 

Non-GAAP effective tax rate

 

14.1

%

 

25.2

%

 

3.0

%

 
Reconciliation of net income and earnings per share (diluted):
GAAP net income

$

2,027

 

$

7,527

 

$

224

 

 
Adjustments to GAAP net income:
Share-based compensation

 

11,088

 

 

3,206

 

 

5,956

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

3,413

 

 

3,414

 

 

3,413

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

1,617

 

 

1,061

 

 

946

 

Integration/restructuring expenses

 

 

 

3,487

 

 

2,052

 

Convertible debt discount OID and fees

 

2,062

 

 

2,026

 

 

 

Gain on settlement of indemnity claim

 

 

 

(364

)

 

 

Goodwill tax credit

 

 

 

(673

)

 

 

Foreign currency (gains)/losses

 

(642

)

 

822

 

 

911

 

Tax effect of items excluded from non-GAAP results

 

64

 

 

(82

)

 

(91

)

 
Non-GAAP net income

$

19,628

 

$

20,424

 

$

13,411

 

 
Shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted)

 

25,103

 

 

24,839

 

 

24,286

 

 
Non-GAAP earnings per share (diluted)

$

0.78

 

$

0.82

 

$

0.55

 

 
GAAP earnings per share (diluted)

$

0.08

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.01

 

 
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
(In thousands)
 
Three Months Ended
November 27,
2020 		August 28,
2020 		November 29,
2019
 
GAAP net income

$

2,027

$

7,527

 

$

224

 
Share-based compensation expense

 

11,088

 

3,206

 

 

5,956

Amortization of intangible assets

 

3,413

 

3,414

 

 

3,413

Interest expense, net

 

3,154

 

3,265

 

 

4,492

Provision for income tax

 

3,275

 

6,139

 

 

325

Depreciation

 

4,954

 

5,219

 

 

6,131

Acquisition-related expenses(1)

 

1,617

 

1,061

 

 

946

Integration/restructuring expenses

 

 

3,487

 

 

2,052

Gain on settlement of indemnity claim

 

 

(364

)

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA

$

29,527

$

32,954

 

$

23,539

 

(1) Amounts related to acquisitions of Cree (pending) and SMART EC & Wireless (July 2019).

SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
 

November 27,

 

August 28,

2020

 

2020

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents

$

164,097

 

$

150,811

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

212,886

 

 

215,918

 

Inventories

 

147,203

 

 

162,991

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

34,337

 

 

26,990

 

Total current assets

 

558,523

 

 

556,710

 

Property and equipment, net

 

60,045

 

 

54,705

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

23,050

 

 

25,013

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

18,749

 

 

20,554

 

Intangible assets, net

 

52,258

 

 

55,671

 

Goodwill

 

72,100

 

 

73,955

 

Total assets

$

784,725

 

$

786,608

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable

$

235,557

 

$

224,660

 

Accrued liabilities

 

47,011

 

 

57,829

 

Total current liabilities

 

282,568

 

 

282,489

 

Long-term debt

 

197,634

 

 

195,573

 

Long-term operating lease liabilities

 

19,524

 

 

20,829

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

6,681

 

 

5,613

 

Total liabilities

 

506,407

 

 

504,504

 

Shareholders’ equity:
Ordinary shares

 

751

 

 

737

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

356,827

 

 

346,131

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(244,764

)

 

(228,241

)

Retained earnings

 

165,504

 

 

163,477

 

Total shareholders’ equity

 

278,318

 

 

282,104

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

784,725

 

$

786,608

 

 
SMART Global Holdings, Inc.
and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
 
Three Months Ended
November 27,
2020 		August 28,
2020 		November 29,
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income

$

2,027

 

$

7,527

 

$

224

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

 

8,367

 

 

8,633

 

 

9,544

 

Share-based compensation

 

11,088

 

 

3,206

 

 

5,956

 

Provision for doubtful accounts receivable and sales returns

 

(9

)

 

(118

)

 

73

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

222

 

 

(2,181

)

 

(970

)

(Gain) Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

(5

)

 

2,565

 

 

(42

)

Amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs

 

2,116

 

 

2,080

 

 

734

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

1,413

 

 

1,491

 

 

1,114

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

(1,930

)

 

5,537

 

 

(13,688

)

Inventories

 

12,919

 

 

20,641

 

 

(42,206

)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

(9,277

)

 

(1,291

)

 

5,110

 

Accounts payable

 

18,022

 

 

(26,251

)

 

60,438

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(1,504

)

 

(1,260

)

 

(1,082

)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(7,880

)

 

(4,421

)

 

62

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

35,569

 

 

16,159

 

 

25,267

 

Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures and deposits on equipment

 

(14,644

)

 

(7,386

)

 

(5,158

)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

 

16

 

 

250

 

 

42

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(14,628

)

 

(7,136

)

 

(5,116

)

Cash flows from financing activities:
Long-term debt payment - term loan

 

 

 

 

 

(5,625

)

Long-term debt payment - BNDES

 

 

 

(615

)

 

(810

)

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit

 

19,500

 

 

42,500

 

 

12,500

 

Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit

 

(19,500

)

 

(42,500

)

 

(12,500

)

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from share option exercises

 

1,337

 

 

554

 

 

1,166

 

Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares from ESPP

 

1,768

 

 

 

 

1,242

 

Withholding tax on restricted stock units

 

(3,483

)

 

(96

)

 

(20

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(378

)

 

(157

)

 

(4,047

)

 
Effect of exchange rate changes on the cash and cash equivalents

 

(7,277

)

 

10,100

 

 

(2,854

)

 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

13,286

 

 

18,966

 

 

13,250

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

150,811

 

 

131,845

 

 

98,139

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

164,097

 

$

150,811

 

$

111,389

 

 

 

SMART Global Holdings Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), today reported financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2021 ended November 27, 2020. First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights: Net sales of $291.7 million, 7.2% higher than the …

