The ExOne Company to Virtually Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, announced today that John Hartner, Chief Executive Officer, and Doug Zemba, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

ExOne’s presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. A live audio webcast of the event will be available at www.exone.com. An archive of the presentation can be accessed using the same link following the conference.