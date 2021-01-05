 

Dicerna to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) (the “Company” or “Dicerna”), a leading developer of investigational ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) therapeutics, today announced that Douglas M. Fambrough, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two events at the H.C. Wainwright Virtual BioConnect Conference taking place Jan. 11-14, 2021.

Dr. Fambrough will participate in an analyst-led fireside chat and in a panel discussion entitled, “Clinical Trial Design,” which will be moderated by former FDA Commissioner, Scott Gottlieb, M.D., on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available on demand beginning Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 6:00 a.m. ET, and a live audio webcast of the panel will be available at 12:00 p.m. ET the same day. Both webcasts will be accessible from the Investors and Media section of the Dicerna website at www.investors.dicerna.com.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRNA) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to silence selectively genes that cause or contribute to disease. Using our proprietary RNAi technology platform called GalXC, Dicerna is committed to developing RNAi-based therapies with the potential to treat both rare and more prevalent diseases. By silencing disease-causing genes, Dicerna’s GalXC platform has the potential to address conditions that are difficult to treat with other modalities. Initially focused on hepatocytes, Dicerna has continued to innovate and is exploring new applications of its RNAi technology beyond the liver, targeting additional tissues and enabling new therapeutic applications. In addition to our own pipeline of core discovery and clinical candidates, Dicerna has established collaborative relationships with some of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, Roche, Eli Lilly and Company, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Between Dicerna and our collaborative partners, we currently have more than 20 active discovery, preclinical or clinical programs focused on rare, cardiometabolic, viral, chronic liver and complement-mediated diseases, as well as neurodegeneration and pain. At Dicerna, our mission is to interfere – to silence genes, to fight disease, to restore health. For more information, please visit www.dicerna.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements pertaining to the Company’s planned participation at an investor conference, which may include discussion of the Company’s business and operations, including the discovery, development and commercialization of our product candidates and technology platform, and the therapeutic potential thereof, the success of our collaboration with partners and any potential future collaborations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Applicable risks and uncertainties include those relating to our preclinical research and clinical programs and other risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” included in our most recent Form 10-Q filing and in other future filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Dicerna's current views with respect to future events, and Dicerna does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

GalXC is a trademark of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

