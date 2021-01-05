Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of the leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, announced that Bill Schuh has joined its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer effective today. In his new role, Schuh will manage the company's go-to-market organization and overall growth engine worldwide, including the company’s extensive network of partnerships with global and regional systems integrators.

Anaplan Appoints Bill Schuh as Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Schuh joins Anaplan after four years at Medallia, the leader in customer experience and engagement software, where he served most recently as EVP, Global Industry Sales. Prior to Medallia, Schuh was Chief Sales Officer at Sunrun, the nation's largest provider of residential solar, storage and energy services, helping the company achieve a $500 million revenue run rate and a successful IPO. Prior to Sunrun, he spent seven years with Callidus Software in sales and sales leadership positions, including an instrumental role managing the business in EMEA. Schuh started his career at technology-focused investment bank, Hambrecht & Quist.

“Bill has the experience, expertise and tenacity we are looking for in this role,” said Frank Calderoni, Anaplan CEO. “We enter 2021 with a unique and valued offering, talented and committed teams worldwide, mature strategic go-to-market partnerships, and enterprise customers looking to advance digital transformation. I am excited to have Bill lead our go-to-market organization and take it to the next level.”

“Anaplan’s solution is table stakes for the modern, agile enterprise,” said Schuh, Anaplan’s new Chief Revenue Officer. “Now more than ever, data must move across the enterprise in real-time for businesses to plan and execute effectively. By enabling this with its Connected Planning and performance orchestration capabilities, Anaplan unlocks massive value for its customers. I’m thrilled to join the Anaplan team, and I look forward to hitting the ground running, ready to take on FY22.”

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on our platform -- powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology – to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and approximately 1,500 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005938/en/