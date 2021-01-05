 

Anaplan Appoints Bill Schuh as Chief Revenue Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.01.2021, 22:05  |  29   |   |   

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of the leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, announced that Bill Schuh has joined its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer effective today. In his new role, Schuh will manage the company's go-to-market organization and overall growth engine worldwide, including the company’s extensive network of partnerships with global and regional systems integrators.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210105005938/en/

Anaplan Appoints Bill Schuh as Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Anaplan Appoints Bill Schuh as Chief Revenue Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Schuh joins Anaplan after four years at Medallia, the leader in customer experience and engagement software, where he served most recently as EVP, Global Industry Sales. Prior to Medallia, Schuh was Chief Sales Officer at Sunrun, the nation's largest provider of residential solar, storage and energy services, helping the company achieve a $500 million revenue run rate and a successful IPO. Prior to Sunrun, he spent seven years with Callidus Software in sales and sales leadership positions, including an instrumental role managing the business in EMEA. Schuh started his career at technology-focused investment bank, Hambrecht & Quist.

“Bill has the experience, expertise and tenacity we are looking for in this role,” said Frank Calderoni, Anaplan CEO. “We enter 2021 with a unique and valued offering, talented and committed teams worldwide, mature strategic go-to-market partnerships, and enterprise customers looking to advance digital transformation. I am excited to have Bill lead our go-to-market organization and take it to the next level.”

“Anaplan’s solution is table stakes for the modern, agile enterprise,” said Schuh, Anaplan’s new Chief Revenue Officer. “Now more than ever, data must move across the enterprise in real-time for businesses to plan and execute effectively. By enabling this with its Connected Planning and performance orchestration capabilities, Anaplan unlocks massive value for its customers. I’m thrilled to join the Anaplan team, and I look forward to hitting the ground running, ready to take on FY22.”

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is a cloud-native enterprise SaaS company helping global enterprises orchestrate business performance. Leaders across industries rely on our platform -- powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology – to connect teams, systems, and insights from across their organizations to continuously adapt to change, transform how they operate, and reinvent value creation. Based in San Francisco, Anaplan has over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and approximately 1,500 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

Anaplan Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Anaplan Appoints Bill Schuh as Chief Revenue Officer Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), provider of the leading cloud-native platform for orchestrating business performance, announced that Bill Schuh has joined its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer effective today. In his new role, Schuh will manage …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Amazon Continues to Expand Its Transportation Fleet With Purchased Aircraft
The Peck Company Holdings to Acquire iSun Energy LLC, Award-Winning Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
TMAC Resources Inc. to Be Acquired by Agnico Eagle
Energous Corporation Completes $40 Million At-The-Market Equity Offering
Advisory: Chevron Corporation’s 4Q 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
Momentus Announces Move of Vigoride from January 2021 Mission; Will be Remanifesting to a ...
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against SolarWinds Corporation ...
Titel
Moderna Announces Publication of Results from the Pivotal Phase 3 Trial of the Moderna COVID-19 ...
Xpeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for December 2020
Palantir Technologies Expands Japan Business with New $22.5 Million Contract
Almonty Industries Inc. Has Closed a US$1,201,000 (CDN $1,537,688) Non-Brokered Private Placement ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of QuantumScape Corporation (QS) on Behalf ...
Moderna Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Update
Bristol Myers Squibb Provides Update on Status of Contingent Value Rights
Teledyne to Acquire FLIR Systems
NANTKWEST INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of NantKwest, Inc. - NK
Israeli Ministry of Health Authorizes COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna for Use in Israel
Titel
Greenwich LifeSciences Announces Poster Presentation of Five Year Data for GP2 Phase IIb Clinical ...
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
Palantir Announces Inaugural Live Demo Day on January 26, 2021
Coeur Announces Details of Rochester Expansion in Updated Technical Report
Bloom Energy and El Camino Health Deploy Shield T3 to Curb COVID-19
FSD Pharma Announces First Patient Randomized in Phase 2 Trial of FSD201 for the Treatment of ...
nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
Announcement from Alibaba Group
CIIG Merger Corp. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on Form F-4 by Arrival Group in ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Comments on Recent Market Activity