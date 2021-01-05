Histogen Announces Closing of $14.0 Million Upsized Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Histogen Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTO), a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing potential first-in-class therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function, today announced that it has closed its previously announced public offering of 11,600,000 shares of common stock, pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,400,000 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 14,000,000 shares of common stock. The combined purchase price of one share of common stock and accompanying warrant was $1.00, and the combined purchase price of one pre-funded warrant and accompanying common warrant was $0.9999. Each share of common stock (or common stock equivalent offered through the issuance of a pre-funded warrant) was sold in the offering with one warrant to purchase one share of common stock. The common warrants have an exercise price of $1.00 per share, are immediately exercisable, and expire five years following the date of issuance. The pre-funded warrants have an exercise price of $0.0001 per share and are immediately exercisable.

The gross proceeds of the offering were approximately $14.0 million, prior to deducting placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by Histogen and assuming none of the warrants issued in the public offering are exercised for cash.

Histogen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which may include continued development of products for our CCM, hECM and HSC programs, further research and development, capital expenditures and general and administrative expenses.

The securities described above were offered by Histogen pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-251491) previously filed with and declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on December 30, 2020, and an additional registration statement on Form S-1 filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) (File No. 333-251836), which became automatically effective on December 30, 2020. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained for free by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, New York 10022, by email at placements@hcwco.com or by telephone at 646-975-6996.