S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended distributions on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation. The NAV per Unit on December 31, 2020 was $14.73.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares

Preferred Shares SBN

SBN.PR.A

$0.00000

$0.04375



To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.