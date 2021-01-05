 

SPS Commerce to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, today announced that management will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:30 AM E.T.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://investors.spscommerce.com/events.cfm.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 90,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 79 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, MASTERING THE RETAIL GAME and RSX are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries. 

Contact:
Investor Relations
The Blueshirt Group
Irmina Blaszczyk
Lisa Laukkanen
SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com
415-217-4962


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.12.20
SPS Commerce Acquires Data Masons
09.12.20
SPS Commerce Wins Best in Biz Company of the Year Award