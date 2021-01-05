 

DIAGNOS Provides Market Activity Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 22:13  |  36   |   |   

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), wishes to confirm, at the request of IIROC, that the Corporation’s management is unaware of any material change in the Corporation’s operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About DIAGNOS
DIAGNOS is a publicly-traded Canadian corporation with a mission of early detection of critical health issues through the use of its Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) tool CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment (hardware and software) and processes at the point of care. CARA’s Artificial Intelligence image enhancement algorithms make standard retinal images sharper, clearer and easier to read. CARA is accessible securely over the internet, and is compatible with all recognized image formats and brands of fundus cameras, and is EMR compatible. CARA is a cost-effective tool for screening large numbers of patients in real-time. CARA complies with local regulations, is FDA cleared for commercialization in the United States of America, is Health Canada licensed for commercialization in Canada, licensed by the Saudi FDA, COFEPRIS in Mexico and is CE marking compliant in Europe.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publically update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. 

CONTACT: For further information, please contact:

Mr. André Larente, President 
DIAGNOS Inc. 
Tel: 450-678-8882 ext. 224 
alarente@diagnos.ca



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DIAGNOS Provides Market Activity Update BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF) a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
QMX Gold Intersects 185.0m of 2.16 g/t Au In-Pit and 11.2m of 10.88 g/t Au at Depth at Bonnefond
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe