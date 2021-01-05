Tactile Medical Announces Additions to Board of Directors

Appointment of Sheri Dodd and Deepti Jain

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced the appointment of Sheri Dodd and Deepti Jain to the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”), effective January 1, 2021. Ms. Dodd will also serve as a member of the Board’s Compensation and Organization Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, while Ms. Jain will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Compliance and Reimbursement Committee. These two additions are timely, as Dr. Cheryl Pegus is resigning from her position as a member of the Board of Directors in connection with accepting new employment with Walmart.



“We are pleased to announce the addition of Sheri and Deepti to our Board of Directors, two highly experienced leaders from some of the world’s largest global healthcare companies,” said Peter H. Soderberg, Chairman of the Board of Tactile Medical. “Sheri and Deepti each join our Board with over 20 years of management experience in the healthcare sector and my fellow directors and I believe that the expertise they bring to Tactile Medical will help to support, inform and guide our company’s migration towards an increasingly disease management and patient and provider services focused company.”