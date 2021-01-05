 

Tactile Medical Announces Additions to Board of Directors

Appointment of Sheri Dodd and Deepti Jain

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (“Tactile Medical”) (Nasdaq: TCMD), a medical technology company focused on developing medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home, today announced the appointment of Sheri Dodd and Deepti Jain to the Company’s Board of Directors (“Board”), effective January 1, 2021. Ms. Dodd will also serve as a member of the Board’s Compensation and Organization Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, while Ms. Jain will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and Compliance and Reimbursement Committee. These two additions are timely, as Dr. Cheryl Pegus is resigning from her position as a member of the Board of Directors in connection with accepting new employment with Walmart.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of Sheri and Deepti to our Board of Directors, two highly experienced leaders from some of the world’s largest global healthcare companies,” said Peter H. Soderberg, Chairman of the Board of Tactile Medical. “Sheri and Deepti each join our Board with over 20 years of management experience in the healthcare sector and my fellow directors and I believe that the expertise they bring to Tactile Medical will help to support, inform and guide our company’s migration towards an increasingly disease management and patient and provider services focused company.”

Mr. Soderberg continued: “On behalf of the Board of Directors and Tactile Medical’s management team, I would like to thank Dr. Pegus for her dedicated service to the Company since her appointment to the Board in 2017. Cheryl played a key role in the board member search process that has bought Sheri and Deepti to us, as well as provided continuing insightful leadership on clinical and business issues throughout her tenure with us. She will be missed.”

Sheri Dodd currently serves as Vice President and General Manager of Medtronic plc’s Care Management Services, Medtronic’s telehealth and remote patient monitoring business. She previously served Medtronic as Vice President and General Manager, Non-Intensive Diabetes Therapies, which delivered solutions to non-insulin dependent Type 2 diabetes patients. Since joining Medtronic in 2010 she has served in multiple Vice President positions in the Cardiac Rhythm and Heart Failure division within Medtronic’s Cardiac and Vascular Group. Prior to Medtronic, she held various positions of increasing responsibility at Johnson & Johnson from 1997 until 2010, culminating in her promotion to Vice President of Health Economics and Reimbursement at Ethicon. Ms. Dodd also worked for Orthopedic Surgeons, plc as an Outcomes Researcher from 1995 until 1997, and for the World Health Organization as a Project Manager from 1988 until 1993. Ms. Dodd recently served a three-year term as Board Chair of Minnesota’s Medical Alley Association.

