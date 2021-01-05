Calavo Growers, Inc. Announces Participation in the 2021 ICR Conference

SANTA PAULA, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. (“Calavo”) (“Company”) (Nasdaq-GS: CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that its management will be participating in the virtual 2021 ICR Conference. Chief Executive Officer Jim Gibson and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Manion will be participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, January 12 at 1:30 pm ET and will host meetings with institutional investors and analysts Monday, January 11 and Tuesday, January 12.



A live broadcast of the fireside chat will be available online and archived for replay in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.calavo.com.