 

Myriad Genetics Provides Transformation Update, Pursues Strategic Alternatives for Autoimmune Business, Realigns International Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021, 22:05  |  52   |   |   

Focus on Women’s Health, Oncology, Mental Health to Improve Execution and Accelerate Growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced the substantial completion of its strategic business unit and products review which will enable the company to better serve patients and healthcare providers and further expand its leadership in Women’s Health, Oncology and Mental Health. 

“As part of our transformation and growth plan, we are pursuing strategic alternatives for our Autoimmune business and realigning our International business unit to streamline operations, reduce complexity and cost, and concentrate on our biggest growth opportunities. These actions are among the key initiatives we have undertaken over the last several months to improve our competitive position, commercial capabilities, and focus on operational excellence,” said Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, Myriad Genetics. “As we start the New Year, I would like to thank my teammates for their dedication and hard work to meet the needs of our patients and healthcare providers in the most difficult operating environment any of us have ever seen. While the recent surge in the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact doctor visits, elective procedures and testing trends, we are excited about the opportunities the New Year brings for all our stakeholders.”

Strategic Alternatives for Autoimmune Business
Myriad’s Autoimmune business includes the Vectra assay, an advanced multi-protein biomarker blood test to help patients and healthcare providers gain an objective measure of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) disease activity. The Vectra score is designed to reveal the effectiveness of a given RA treatment plan, predicting radiographic progression, and guiding personalized medical management decisions to improve outcomes. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, revenue for Vectra consistently exceeded $40 million per year.

“We strongly believe in the long-term growth prospects for Vectra. We are committed to supporting our teammates in this business and ensuring that Vectra continues to positively impact the lives of patients with autoimmune disease. We believe the growth prospects for this product are even more significant in an organization with greater focus and complementary capabilities in autoimmune disease,” Diaz said.

Seite 1 von 4


Myriad Genetics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Myriad Genetics Provides Transformation Update, Pursues Strategic Alternatives for Autoimmune Business, Realigns International Operations Focus on Women’s Health, Oncology, Mental Health to Improve Execution and Accelerate GrowthSALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
Nucor Tubular Products Selects PowerFleet Telematics to Improve Steel Manufacturing Safety
Mersana Therapeutics Announces Corporate and Pipeline Updates and 2021 Goals and Anticipated ...
Nicox Highlights Successful 2020 Development Progress and Clinical Milestones for 2021
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie ...
Generation Mining Announces Additional High-Grade Results From Marathon Drilling
Marathon Patent Group and DMG Blockchain Solutions to Form the Digital Currency Miners of North ...
QMX Gold Intersects 185.0m of 2.16 g/t Au In-Pit and 11.2m of 10.88 g/t Au at Depth at Bonnefond
Bragg Gaming Enters the Netherlands Through a Deal with JVH Gaming and Kambi Sports Group
Titel
BioNTech präsentiert auf der 39. Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Bionano Genomics Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with Bid Price Rule
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
TAAT Plans for Expansion by Doubling Beyond Tobacco Production Capacity, Developing U.S. Online ...
Generex and NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Provide Update on Ii-Key COVID-19 Vaccine Development Program ...
Bionano Genomics Publishes Study on Autism Risk Genes After Detailed Analysis of The Genome of ...
InflaRx Completes Enrollment in Vilobelimab (IFX-1) European Phase II Study in ANCA-associated ...
CytoDyn Announces Research on Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients Published in Journal of ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Announces Trading Volumes Grew 1070% in 2020, ...
NIO Inc. Provides December, Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp.
Hexagon Purus AS: Executive management buys maximum number of shares under management investment program
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
Ex-RBC (Toronto/NYC) Senior Investment Banker Laura McCormally Named VP of Finance and Corporate ...
AgraFlora Provides Guidance and Grow Update for its Delta Greenhouse
AgraFlora Organics Receives Standard Processing Licence for its Winnipeg Edibles Manufacturing ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.01.21
Myriad Genetics CEO Paul J. Diaz to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
11.12.20
New Study Provides Personalized Breast Cancer Risk Information for Women with ATM Gene Mutations

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.09.20
57
Myriad Genetics, was nun???