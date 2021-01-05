Kymera Therapeutics to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted protein degradation to deliver novel small molecule protein degrader medicines, today announced that the Company will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Nello Mainolfi, PhD, Co-Founder, President and CEO of Kymera, will provide an overview of the Company’s progress and anticipated milestones for 2021.



A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.kymeratx.com. An archived webcast recording of the presentation will be available on the website for approximately 90 days.