Premium Income Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PIC.A; PIC.PR.A) Premium Income Corporation has declared quarterly distributions payable on January 29, 2021 to shareholders of record on January 15, 2021 in the following amounts per share:



Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share Class A Shares PIC.A $0.12500 Preferred Shares PIC.PR.A $0.215625

To the extent that any portion of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gains dividends, they will be eligible dividends.

