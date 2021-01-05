 

Nabriva Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in January

DUBLIN, Ireland and KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV), a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections, today announced that management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in January.

  • H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference being held virtually from January 11-14, 2021. Ted Schroeder, Chief Executive Officer at Nabriva, will provide a company overview and business update. The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, January 11th at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).
  • 2021 ICR Conference being held virtually on Thursday, January 14, 2021. Management will host investor meetings and Mr. Schroeder will provide a company overview and business update at 3:15 p.m. ET.

The presentations may be accessed by visiting the "Investors" section of the Company's website under the "Events and Presentations" tab at www.nabriva.com.

About Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the commercialization and development of innovative anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Nabriva Therapeutics received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for XENLETA (lefamulin injection, lefamulin tablets), the first systemic pleuromutilin antibiotic for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). Nabriva Therapeutics is also developing CONTEPO (fosfomycin) for injection, a potential first-in-class epoxide antibiotic for complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including acute pyelonephritis. Nabriva entered into an exclusive agreement with subsidiaries of Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA to market, sell and distribute SIVEXTRO (tedizolid phosphate) in the United States and certain of its territories.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Nabriva Therapeutics, including but not limited to statements about a prospective financing and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: market and other financing conditions, Nabriva Therapeutics’ ability to satisfy customary closing conditions related to the public offering and to consummate the offering, fluctuations in Nabriva Therapeutics’ share price and such other important factors as are set forth in Nabriva Therapeutics’ annual and quarterly reports and other filings on file with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of the date of this press release. Nabriva Therapeutics anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. However, while Nabriva Therapeutics may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Nabriva Therapeutics’ views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CONTACTS:

For Investors
Kim Anderson
Nabriva Therapeutics plc
IR@Nabriva.com

For Media
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc.
mikebeyer@sambrown.com
312-961-2502 


