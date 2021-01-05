Coherus BioSciences Management to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (“Coherus”, Nasdaq: CHRS), today announced that senior management will present at the virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 11, 2021 at 10:50 a.m. EST / 7:50 a.m. PST.



The audio portion of the Company presentation will be available on the investors page of the Coherus BioSciences website at https://investors.coherus.com.