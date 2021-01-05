 

Zscaler to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.01.2021   

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS), the leader in cloud security, today announced that management is scheduled to present at upcoming investor conferences. Details for each event are as follows:

Goldman Sachs Technology & Internet Conference
Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PST (4:30 p.m. EST)

Needham 23rd Annual Growth Conference
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. PST (11:30 a.m. EST)

A live and archived audio webcast of each presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Zscaler website at https://ir.zscaler.com.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

Zscaler and the other trademarks listed at https://www.zscaler.com/legal/trademarks are either (i) registered trademarks or service marks or (ii) trademarks or service marks of Zscaler, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Any other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:
Natalia Wodecki
press@zscaler.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Bill Choi, CFA
ir@zscaler.com


Disclaimer

