 

Venus Concept Inc. to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in January

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venus Concept Inc. (“Venus Concept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VERO), a global medical aesthetic technology leader, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in January:

The H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference, which is being held virtually from January 11th-14th.

  • The Company’s presentation will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, January 11th at 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The ICR Conference 2021, which is being held virtually from January 11th-14th.

  • Management will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, January 14th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.venusconcept.com/. Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conferences.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept is an innovative global medical aesthetic technology leader with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and reach in over 60 countries and 21 direct markets. Venus Concept focuses its product sales strategy on a subscription-based business model in North America and in its well-established direct global markets. Venus Concept’s product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, Venus Legacy, Venus Velocity, Venus Fiore, Venus Viva, Venus Freeze Plus, Venus Heal, Venus Glow, Venus Bliss, Venus Epileve and Venus Viva MD. Venus Concept’s hair restoration systems includes NeoGraft, an automated hair restoration system that facilitates the harvesting of follicles during a FUE process and the ARTAS and ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration systems, which harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using proprietary algorithms. Venus Concept has been backed by leading healthcare industry growth equity investors including EW Healthcare Partners (formerly Essex Woodlands), HealthQuest Capital, Longitude Capital Management, and Aperture Venture Partners. 

