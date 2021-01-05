Alexion to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq:ALXN) today announced that management will present virtually at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 12th at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Audio webcasts of the presentations will be available live at: http://ir.alexion.com. Archived versions of the remarks will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conferences.
