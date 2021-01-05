Puma Biotechnology to Present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: PBYI), a biopharmaceutical company, announced that Alan H. Auerbach, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, President and Founder of Puma, will provide an overview of the Company at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will be held virtually. Puma’s presentation will take place at 7:50 a.m. PST (10:50 a.m. EST) on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website at www.pumabiotechnology.com. The presentation will be archived on the website and available for 30 days.