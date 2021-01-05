RenaissanceRe Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results Conference Call

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: RNR) (the “Company” or “RenaissanceRe”) will conduct an investment community conference call on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2020, as well as the Company's outlook. RenaissanceRe will release its results following the close of market on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of RenaissanceRe's website at www.renre.com. An archive of the call will be available from approximately 2:00 p.m. ET on January 27, 2021, through midnight ET on February 27, 2021.